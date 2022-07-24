All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti purchased on Amazon, owner gets SAND instead

Brazilian man orders an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti from Amazon... opens the box and discovers that it was POTS WITH SAND instead.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 7:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Just imagine... you've ordered yourself an expensive, new, super-fast flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and it arrives in the mail... but there's no graphics card inside.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti purchased on Amazon, owner gets SAND instead 04 | TweakTown.com

This is what happened to a Brazilian man who ordered himself a Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock graphics card, but instead found himself with sand instead. In a not-so-funny coincidence, AIB partners did reportedly tell NVIDIA to "pound sand" over Turing and Ampere stocks sitting in warehouses ahead of the Ada Lovelace GPU launch.

Brazilian gamer Mauricio Takeda ordered a Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock graphics card, opening it to find pots of sand. He did notice that the weight of the package was weird once he received it, asking his wife to record it... which is how we have these pictures. It's pretty ridiculous, with Takeda saying he's usually a calm person but wasn't after he saw this.

Takeda ordered his GPU from Amazon during the Prime Days sales, but the pots of sand ended up costing him around $2637.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.00
$1499.00$1499.00$1879.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2022 at 7:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.