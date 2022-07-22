All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New office to track UFOs in space has been created by the Pentagon

The Department of Defense has created a new office for tracking UFOs and UAP, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

Published Fri, Jul 22 2022 7:06 AM CDT
The Department of Defense's (DoD) new office, called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), will focus on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

The AARO was founded to expand the scope of the Airborne Object Identification and Management Group (AOIMSG). The AARO will coordinate efforts across the DoD and with other departments in the United States government and federal agencies to detect and identify "anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects."

The focus is on objects that operate in, on, or near military installations, operating and training areas, restricted airspaces, and "other areas of interest." The AARO's mission is to classify such objects and "mitigate any associated threats to safety of operations and national security." Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick will lead the office as its director, after most recently being the chief scientist at the Defense Intelligence Agency's Missile and Space Intelligence Center.

Memo's regarding the establishment of the AARO have been provided by both the Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, and the DoD has provided a biography on Dr. Kirkpatrick.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, defense.gov

