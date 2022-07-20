New Gears of War game in development at The Coalition, may be Gears 6
The Coalition and Microsoft are hiring developers for a new Gears of War game with a campaign and online multiplayer modes.
Microsoft's first-party game studio The Coalition is currently hiring for a new Gears of War project, and it could be the next mainline game in the series.
The Coalition has put out six new job openings recruiting developers for a new Gears of War game. The listings strongly suggest that the new project will be a major entry in the series with direct mention of both campaign and multiplayer game modes.
The job listings also mention the new Gears game will be a AAA experience built in Unreal Engine 5.
The Coalition is a Microsoft first-party development studio located in Vancouver, Canada. We are the official home of the Gears of War franchise, and our objective is to forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft's entertainment platforms and devices. Our team is comprised of deep creative and technical talent from across our industry and beyond, working cohesively to delight our fan base and pass expectations of what is possible.
Here's a brief run-down of the pertinent details from the job listings:
- Senior Multiplayer Designer - The Coalition is seeking a skilled and experienced multiplayer designer to help create AAA cooperative and competitive game experiences.
- Senior Gameplay Designer - The Coalition is seeking a skilled and experienced gameplay designer to help create AAA game experiences.
- Lead Mission Designer - The Coalition is seeking an inspiring, highly motivated Mission Design Lead with a proven track record of delivering highly engaging, high-quality campaign experiences in games. In this position you will work with the Campaign Director and the Level Design Team to design the campaign experience, its pacing, its rewards, and the features that surround it.