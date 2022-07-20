All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New Gears of War game in development at The Coalition, may be Gears 6

The Coalition and Microsoft are hiring developers for a new Gears of War game with a campaign and online multiplayer modes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 4:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft's first-party game studio The Coalition is currently hiring for a new Gears of War project, and it could be the next mainline game in the series.

New Gears of War game in development at The Coalition, may be Gears 6 1 | TweakTown.com

The Coalition has put out six new job openings recruiting developers for a new Gears of War game. The listings strongly suggest that the new project will be a major entry in the series with direct mention of both campaign and multiplayer game modes.

The job listings also mention the new Gears game will be a AAA experience built in Unreal Engine 5.

The Coalition is a Microsoft first-party development studio located in Vancouver, Canada. We are the official home of the Gears of War franchise, and our objective is to forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft's entertainment platforms and devices. Our team is comprised of deep creative and technical talent from across our industry and beyond, working cohesively to delight our fan base and pass expectations of what is possible.

Here's a brief run-down of the pertinent details from the job listings:

  • Senior Multiplayer Designer - The Coalition is seeking a skilled and experienced multiplayer designer to help create AAA cooperative and competitive game experiences.
  • Senior Gameplay Designer - The Coalition is seeking a skilled and experienced gameplay designer to help create AAA game experiences.
  • Lead Mission Designer - The Coalition is seeking an inspiring, highly motivated Mission Design Lead with a proven track record of delivering highly engaging, high-quality campaign experiences in games. In this position you will work with the Campaign Director and the Level Design Team to design the campaign experience, its pacing, its rewards, and the features that surround it.
Buy at Amazon

Gears 5: Standard Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.97
$8.97$8.97-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2022 at 4:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:careers.microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.