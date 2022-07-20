Share your Netflix password with a friend? You'll soon pay $3 for that
Netflix says 100 million American households share used passwords, with password-sharing users to soon be slugged $3 per month.
Netflix is now pushing out its password-sharing hand slap to customers in 5 different Latin American countries, which will see them paying between $1.70 and $2.99 per month.
The company will be requesting customers pay a fee to use their Netflix accounts in an additional house, with Netflix customers from Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic needing to cough more money up per month. If users are using their Netflix account for more than 2 weeks outside of their primary residence (the address of your Netflix billing account).
Netflix announced the news on their website, with Netflix apps on smartphones, tablets, and laptops won't be affected if you're on vacation. It's just for those using it for over 2 weeks, outside of your primary residence... in a bid for Netflix to claw back more money after bleeding on the stock market (and a tiny 200,000+ customers lost in Q1 2022, and an expected 2M+ in Q2 2022).
Chengyi Long, a director of production innovation at Netflix, explained in an official blog post: "Over the last 15 years, we've worked hard to build a streaming service that's easy to use, including for people who travel or live together. It's great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly. But today's widespread account sharing between households undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve our service".
"So we've been carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their account to pay a bit more. In March 2022, we launched an "add extra member" feature in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. From next month, we will launch an alternative "add a home" feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras".
- One home per account: Each Netflix account - whatever your plan - will include one home where you can enjoy Netflix on any of your devices.
- Buy additional homes: To use your Netflix account in additional homes, we will ask you to pay an extra [219 Pesos per month per home in Argentina / $2.99 per month per home in the Dominican Republic / $2.99 per month per home in Honduras / $2.99 per month per home in El Salvador / $2.99 per month per home in Guatemala]. Members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra.
- Travel included: You can watch while outside the home on your tablet, laptop or mobile.
- New manage homes feature: You will soon be able to control where your account is being used - and remove homes at any time - from your account settings page.