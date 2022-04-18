All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc Alchemist A770 desktop GPU: full ACM-G10 GPU at 2.4GHz

Intel's flagship ACM-G10 GPU could power the Arc A770 graphics card, with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 2.4GHz GPU clocks for now.

Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 10:14 PM CDT
Intel has reportedly delayed its Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs to somewhere in the late Q2 or early Q3 2022... but now we have some news on the Arc A770 graphics card.

The new Intel Arc Alchemist A770 would feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with clocks at 2.4GHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory onboard. The news of the Arc A770 has been tested on the older-gen Intel 9th Gen Core "Coffee Lake" CPU -- the Core i5-9600K processor in particular -- which is used by Intel staffers for internal testing.

The Geekbench listing shows 12.7GB of RAM, but we know that'll be 16GB of GDDR6 memory, while the GPU clocks are at 2.4GHz. At 2.4GHz, that's 200MHz higher than the Arc 3 mobile GPU at 2.2GHz -- but 2.4GHz is also higher than the 2.25GHz (2250MHz) GPU clocks on their desktop GPU.

In the end, the OpenCL benchmark of the Intel Arc A770 hits 85585 points, making it slower than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU (which has 89012 points). We should expect Intel's new Arc A770 to pack 4096 FP32 cores, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and 175W of power.

As for the release... who knows... Q3 2022 maybe, I guess.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

