NVIDIA's new GeForce 516.79 Hotfix drivers released

NVIDIA's new GeForce 516.79 Hotfix drivers fix issues with Apex Legends, Overwatch, Red Dead Redemption 2, Halo: Infinite, more.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 17 2022 8:38 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just pushed out a new GeForce 516.79 hotfix driver, which fixes some issues that were present in the not-so-old previous GeForce driver.

The new NVIDIA GeForce 516.79 hotfix drivers "improves gameplay stability" in Apex Legends, and some of the games freezing in Overwatch. Red Dead Redemption 2 receives a performance improvement when using DLSS, where in the previous driver gamers were getting less performance.

NVIDIA staffer Manuel explains on the NVIDIA website: "A GeForce driver is an incredibly complex piece of software, We have an army of software engineers constantly adding features and fixing bugs. These changes are checked into the main driver branches, which are eventually run through a massive QA process and released".

You can read more about this, and download the NVIDIA GeForce 516.79 hotfix driver here.

"Since we have so many changes being checked in, we usually try to align driver releases with significant game or product releases. This process has served us pretty well over the years but it has one significant weakness. Sometimes a change that is important to many users might end up sitting and waiting until we are able to release the driver".

"The GeForce Hotfix driver is our way to trying to get some of these fixes out to you more quickly. These drivers are basically the same as the previous released version, with a small number of additional targeted fixes. The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the Hotfix driver will be taken down".

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

