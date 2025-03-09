GeForce RTX 50 Series hotfix driver for black screens and OC cards not running 'at full speed'

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series launch faced issues, notably GPU crashes causing black screens. NVIDIA released Hotfix Display Driver 572.75 to address these and overclocking performance problems. These hotfix drivers, considered beta, are optional and aim to quickly resolve specific issues based on user feedback. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series launch faced issues, notably GPU crashes causing black screens. NVIDIA released Hotfix Display Driver 572.75 to address these and overclocking performance problems. These hotfix drivers, considered beta, are optional and aim to quickly resolve specific issues based on user feedback.

Typically, we don't associate driver issues and serious bugs with a GeForce RTX launch; however, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series debut has seen many problems and controversies emerge. For early adopters of the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090, one issue that users have flagged is GPU crashes, resulting in a 'black screen.' Without an image, the only course of action is a reboot.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The good news is that the driver team at NVIDIA has been engaging with users reporting this issue and has released a hotfix driver to resolve it, which made its way into the GeForce RTX 5070's launch-day Game Ready Driver. However, the 'black screen' issue seems challenging to fix as NVIDIA has just released GeForce Hotfix Display Driver Version 572.75 to address the problem - again.

The latest Hotfix Display Driver targets GeForce RTX 50 Series owners and builds on the March 5 release of Game Ready Driver 572.70. Interestingly, it resolves another issue related to the overclocking performance of the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.

According to the release notes below, there was an issue with them not running "at full speeds" after overclocking the GPUs and rebooting. All NVIDIA GeForce RTX Hotfix drivers are opt-in and treated as beta releases, so they're only recommended for users experiencing the issues outlined in the notes.