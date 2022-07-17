Soulframe is a new exotic fantasy MMORPG from Warframe developers

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced Soulframe, a captivating, mysterious, and exotic fantasy MMORPG.

Soulframe is a new free-to-play action "hybrid-MMORPG" with enchanting presentation. Digital Extremes is trading sci-fi with deep fantasy in a way that reminds me of FromSoftware's shift from Armored Core to Dark Souls or Elden Ring. There's certainly some mythical lore beats expressed throughout Soulframe's cinematic trailer, matching strange otherworldly technology with swords and sorcery, complete with a towering fox-wolf as a companion.

Digital Extremes has described Soulframe's world as a "mirror universe" to Warframe, and is directly inspired from the colorful and explosively creative fantasy worlds of the 1970s and 1980s including the stark brutality of sword-wielding enemies from likes of Ralph Bakshi all the way to the glowing gardens of Legend with Tom Cruise.

"This free-to-play open world adventure heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration."

"Find your spirit, your grace renewed. And return to Earth, your power true."