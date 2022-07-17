All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Soulframe is a new exotic fantasy MMORPG from Warframe developers

Warframe developer Digital Extremes is making a new fantasy MMORPG called Soulframe, complete with gritty visceral combat.

Published Sun, Jul 17 2022 12:30 PM CDT
Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced Soulframe, a captivating, mysterious, and exotic fantasy MMORPG.

Soulframe is a new free-to-play action "hybrid-MMORPG" with enchanting presentation. Digital Extremes is trading sci-fi with deep fantasy in a way that reminds me of FromSoftware's shift from Armored Core to Dark Souls or Elden Ring. There's certainly some mythical lore beats expressed throughout Soulframe's cinematic trailer, matching strange otherworldly technology with swords and sorcery, complete with a towering fox-wolf as a companion.

Digital Extremes has described Soulframe's world as a "mirror universe" to Warframe, and is directly inspired from the colorful and explosively creative fantasy worlds of the 1970s and 1980s including the stark brutality of sword-wielding enemies from likes of Ralph Bakshi all the way to the glowing gardens of Legend with Tom Cruise.

"This free-to-play open world adventure heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration."

Soulframe is a new exotic fantasy MMORPG from Warframe developers 1 | TweakTown.comSoulframe is a new exotic fantasy MMORPG from Warframe developers 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Soulframe is a new exotic fantasy MMORPG from Warframe developers 4 | TweakTown.comSoulframe is a new exotic fantasy MMORPG from Warframe developers 5 | TweakTown.com

"Find your spirit, your grace renewed. And return to Earth, your power true."

In a surprise reveal during TennoLive through a beautifully captured cinematic trailer invoking themes of romanticism and fantasy, Digital Extremes showcased game lovers a cryptic teaser for the upcoming free-to-play action hybrid-MMORPG in early development at the studio:

"With Soulframe's worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favorites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up," said Soulframe Creative Director Geoff Crookes.

"Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we'll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration."

For fans of Digital Extremes, the path to Soulframe's release will be a familiar one - transparent, collaborative, and an iterative process shaped alongside the passion of players and Digital Extremes.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

