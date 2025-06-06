Yacht Club's Link to the Past-inspired Mina the Hollower launches Halloween 2025, demo up now

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Yacht Club Games, the developers of the renowned Shovel Knight series, announced the release date for their new game Mina the Hollower at Summer Game Fest 2025.
Mina the Hollower will launch on all platforms on Halloween 2025, Yacht Club has confirmed. The dev's latest game is heavily inspired from old-school SNES games from the early 1990s, with shades of Link to the Past's combat and boss fights, as well as the kinds of environments you might see in RPGs like Final Fantasy VI. There's also heavy emphasis on customization with a multitude of trinkets and what looks to be a layered weapon loot system.
There's a free demo available on Steam and Yacht Club has confirmed that all progress made in the demo will carry over to the final game. Players will have until June 16 to download and play the Mina the Hollower demo.
Check below for more info:
Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island.
Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets.
Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music.
Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!
Features
- Hauntingly authentic 8-bit visuals in the style of Game Boy Color, refined for the modern era.
- Modern touches abound: detailed animation, widescreen visuals, and rock-solid controls!
- Leap, dodge, and burrow through the ground to battle monsters or navigate the world.
- Lash at foes with your trusty whip, Nightstar- or choose from an arsenal of weapons, each with a totally different move set.
- Discover and utilize a reliquary's worth of unusual Sidearms to gain the advantage in combat.
- Collect and equip Trinkets to acquire a variety of exotic effects. Level Mina up to suit your unique playstyle.
- Electrifying MSX-style soundtrack by chiptune virtuoso, Jake Kaufman.
- Descend into the depths of madness with a bone-chilling, yet heartwarming tale inspired by Victorian Gothic horror.
- Explore a huge, dark world brimming with secrets, challenging battles, and interconnected level design.