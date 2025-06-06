Yacht Club's Link to the Past-inspired Mina the Hollower launches Halloween 2025, demo up now

Yacht Club Games' new SNES-inspired retro game Mina the Hollower launches on October 31, 2025 on all platforms, and there's a free demo available now.

Yacht Club Games, the developers of the renowned Shovel Knight series, announced the release date for their new game Mina the Hollower at Summer Game Fest 2025.

Mina the Hollower will launch on all platforms on Halloween 2025, Yacht Club has confirmed. The dev's latest game is heavily inspired from old-school SNES games from the early 1990s, with shades of Link to the Past's combat and boss fights, as well as the kinds of environments you might see in RPGs like Final Fantasy VI. There's also heavy emphasis on customization with a multitude of trinkets and what looks to be a layered weapon loot system.

There's a free demo available on Steam and Yacht Club has confirmed that all progress made in the demo will carry over to the final game. Players will have until June 16 to download and play the Mina the Hollower demo.

