All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's Webb snaps 150 million pixel image in never-before seen detail

Amazon is quietly developing breast and skin cancer vaccines

Amazon.com Services LLC has collaborated with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center since 2021 to create personalized cancer vaccines.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 7:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study is already underway, under the title "Personalized Neo-Antigen Peptide Vaccine for the Treatment of Stage IIIC-IV Melanoma or Hormone Receptor Positive Her2 Negative Metastatic Refractory Breast Cancer" on the U.S National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Clinical Trials website.

Amazon is quietly developing breast and skin cancer vaccines 01 | TweakTown.com

The listed study lists Amazon.com Services LLC as a collaborator with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center for the trial. It is currently recruiting patients to participate in an FDA-approved clinical trial. The framework for the study was initially submitted in mid-October 2021, and the study officially began on June 9th, 2022. It is currently in Phase 1 and is expected to finish collecting data around November 1st, 2023.

Twenty-one varieties of cancer fall within the scope of the study, and three treatments are being considered:

  • Poly ICIC (a drug also known as Hiltonol)
  • Nivolumab (prescription medication sold under the name Opdivo)
  • Neoantigen peptide vaccines

The neoantigen peptide vaccine will be personalized to treat patients with various breast cancers and skin cancers. The trial is seeking twenty participants at least age 18 to test the treatments.

"Amazon is contributing scientific and machine learning expertise to a partnership with Fred Hutch to explore the development of a personalized treatment for certain forms of cancer. It's very early, but Fred Hutch recently received permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial, and it's unclear whether it will be successful. This will be a long, multi-year process-should it progress, we would be open to working with other organizations in health care and life sciences that might also be interested in similar efforts," an Amazon's spokesperson told Insider.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: International Space Station ejects massive bag of trash for first time

Read more: World-first implant relieves pain without drugs, absorbed into body

Read more: Three brand-new particles discovered by the Large Hadron Collider

Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$29.99$29.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2022 at 6:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, businessinsider.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.