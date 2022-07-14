Amazon is quietly developing breast and skin cancer vaccines

Amazon.com Services LLC has collaborated with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center since 2021 to create personalized cancer vaccines.

A study is already underway, under the title "Personalized Neo-Antigen Peptide Vaccine for the Treatment of Stage IIIC-IV Melanoma or Hormone Receptor Positive Her2 Negative Metastatic Refractory Breast Cancer" on the U.S National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Clinical Trials website.

The listed study lists Amazon.com Services LLC as a collaborator with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center for the trial. It is currently recruiting patients to participate in an FDA-approved clinical trial. The framework for the study was initially submitted in mid-October 2021, and the study officially began on June 9th, 2022. It is currently in Phase 1 and is expected to finish collecting data around November 1st, 2023.

Twenty-one varieties of cancer fall within the scope of the study, and three treatments are being considered:

Poly ICIC (a drug also known as Hiltonol)

Nivolumab (prescription medication sold under the name Opdivo)

Neoantigen peptide vaccines

The neoantigen peptide vaccine will be personalized to treat patients with various breast cancers and skin cancers. The trial is seeking twenty participants at least age 18 to test the treatments.

"Amazon is contributing scientific and machine learning expertise to a partnership with Fred Hutch to explore the development of a personalized treatment for certain forms of cancer. It's very early, but Fred Hutch recently received permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial, and it's unclear whether it will be successful. This will be a long, multi-year process-should it progress, we would be open to working with other organizations in health care and life sciences that might also be interested in similar efforts," an Amazon's spokesperson told Insider.

