SEGA Genesis Mini 2 announced for North America, includes 50 games

The SEGA Genesis Mini has been completely revamped with a newer model that includes 50 games, including SEGA CD titles and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 1:08 PM CDT
SEGA's Genesis Mini console was the best micro-console on the market in terms of value and games offered. Now SEGA wants to step things up a notch with the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, a newer model that features more games including SEGA CD titles.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 announced for North America, includes 50 games
The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is the Western version of SEGA's new Mega Drive Mini (only available in Japan). The Genesis Mini 2 comes with 50 games pre-loaded onto the console which spans both Genesis and SEGA CD eras. Confirmed SEGA CD titles include: Ninja Warriors, Sonic CD, Night Striker, Shining Force, Silpheed, and Mansion of Hidden Souls. SEGA has only confirmed 23 out of the 50 games that will be offered.

While the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 does come with a six-button gamepad, a potential drawback is that it only includes one controller. One added bonus is that existing Genesis Mini controllers are compatible with the Mini 2. The console is a bit more expensive as well; the Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27, 2022 for a hefty $103 and is also exclusively available on Amazon.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 announced for North America, includes 50 games

Confirmed games include:

  1. Ninja Warriors
  2. Sonic CD
  3. Night Striker
  4. Shining Force
  5. Silpheed
  6. Mansion of Hidden Souls
  7. Afterburner II
  8. OutRun
  9. OutRunners
  10. Virtua Racing
  11. Super Hang On
  12. Sonic 3D Blast
  13. Shining in the Darkness
  14. Vectorman 2
  15. The Ooze
  16. Bonanza Brothers
  17. Alien Soldier
  18. Rainbow Islands Extra
  19. Splatterhouse 2
  20. Rolling Thunder 2
  21. Lightening Force
  22. Fantasy Zone
  23. Star Mobile
SEGA Genesis Mini 2 announced for North America, includes 50 games

The SEGA Genesis Mini is back and more powerful than ever!

The definitive mini console of 2019, the SEGA Genesis Mini, has been completely revamped! Its improved hardware is tucked away in a new, compact design based on the SEGA Genesis Model 2!

Sega CD titles available as well!

Sega CD titles can be played on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2! Enjoy an immense library with advanced features like full-motion video and smooth animations.

Over 50 classic titles!

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 has a bigger and more impressive lineup, surpassing its predecessor with over 50 classic titles included! Furthermore, a never-released bonus game has also been added, contributing to a vast collection of games with endless play time!

  • Package includes: Genesis Mini 2 Console, 1 Wired Control Pad, USB Power Adapter, Power Cable, HDMI Cable
  • Console size: Width 4.7 inches (120.8 mm) x Height 1.3 inches (32.3 mm) x Length 4.6 inches (116.5 mm)
  • Controller size: Width 5.5 inches (140 mm) x Height 2.8 inches (70 mm) x Length 1.1 inches (29 mm) / Controller Cable: Length 6.6 ft (2
  • Input Jacks: HDMI jack, USB jack (USB Micro-B), Video output: 720p, 480p, Audio out: Linear PCM output from HDMI
SEGA Genesis Mini 2

$103.80
* Prices last scanned on 7/13/2022 at 12:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.

