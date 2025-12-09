Higround and Sega have created a custom Dreamcast-inspired gaming keyboard

The new Sega x Higround Collection includes the Dreamcast-inspired Summit 65+ gaming keyboard, in what is a very cool homage to the iconic console.

TL;DR: The Sega Dreamcast, celebrated for its iconic games and arcade-at-home experience, is honored in the Sega x Higround Collection of premium gaming keyboards. Launching December 12, 2025, the Summit 65+ and Sonic-inspired models feature high-quality materials and design elements paying tribute to Sega's legacy.

The Sega Dreamcast, which debuted in the United States on September 9, 1999, is widely considered to be one of Sega's best consoles - even though it was the company's last. Arriving on the scene before the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and original Xbox, the Dreamcast offered gamers an actual arcade-at-home experience with titles like Crazy Taxi, SoulCalibur, and Virtua Tennis.

4

The Sega x Higround Dreamcast-inspired Summit 65+ keyboard, image credit: Higround/Sega.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It was also home to some of the most unique and memorable games from the era, thanks to titles like Jet Set Radio, Samba de Amigo, Phantasy Star Online, Shenmue, and many others. For console gamers who grew up in the 1990s, the Dreamcast is legendary, and now the iconic console has been immortalized in gaming keyboard form.

Lifestyle and gaming brand Higround has partnered with Sega to create a line of new gaming keyboards, and the flagship Summit 65+ ($299.95) model is an impressive tribute to the Sega Dreamcast. With its premium CNC Aluminum finish and mirror-like stainless steel back plate, the keyboard's design also includes several nods to the Dreamcast console and controller.

4

In addition to controller button keycaps for the arrow keys and the Dreamcast's VMU unit printed on some of the keycaps, the Summit 65+ is a premium gaming keyboard with Higround's new 'Dampening Plus' five-layer system for quiet performance.

4

The Sega x Higround Collection also includes a range of Sonic keyboards, image credit: Higround/Sega.

In addition to the Dreamcast-inspired Summit 65+, Higround is releasing a few Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired gaming keyboards as part of its partnership with Sega. The Basecamp 96+ ($189.95) sports a classic Sonic design, while the Basecamp 75+ ($169.95) draws its inspiration specifically from Sonic CD, a 1993 platformer for the Sega CD add-on for the 16-bit Genesis console.

The Sega x Higround Collection is set to drop on December 12, 2025, available online, with select models hitting Best Buy and Micro Center. Be sure to head here to register your interest in picking up one of these very cool Sega keyboards.