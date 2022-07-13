All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
James Webb telescope photographs 'Cosmic Cliffs' 7 light-years high

NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope has snapped an image of the Carina Nebula, revealing new details for the first time.

Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 1:35 AM CDT
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is fired up for scientific operations, and the space agency has released a beautiful image of a star-forming region.

NASA has shared a new image snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope's infrared instrument that focuses on the star-forming region NGC 3324, or the Carina Nebula. According to NASA's recent blog post, the region is called the Cosmic Cliffs, and after looking at the image, you can understand why. The agency explains the space mountains consist of cosmic dust, but Webb's extremely sensitive instruments are capable of peering through that veil at the young stars behind it.

NASA notes that the ultraviolet radiation that is being released from the young stars is influencing the mountain's edge, while the mist that is seen above the mountain top is actually hot ionized gas and dust that is being forced away from the nebula by star radiation. Furthermore, the tallest "mountain" seen in the above image is estimated to be 7 light-years tall.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

