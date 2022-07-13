All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Konami to bring back de-listed Metal Gear Solid games

Konami plans to celebrate Metal Gear Solid franchise's 35th anniversary by bringing back old delisted Metal Gear games to stores.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 11:12 AM CDT
Much to the delight of fans, Konami has confirmed plans to re-list old de-listed Metal Gear Solid games.

Metal Gear Solid turns 35 years old tomorrow, and to celebrate Konami has said it will bring back Metal Gear games onto storefronts. "The Metal Gear series released on July 13, 1987 celebrated its 35th anniversary today. We are preparing to resume sales of titles that have been temporarily suspended," Konami said on Twitter.

There's no word on which Metal Gear games will be returning and we don't know for what platforms they'll arrive on. Fans are clamoring for the HD collection to be re-released, as well as original releases of the classic PS1, PS2, and PS3-era games. We may get Steam re-releases, or possibly even ports on Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, only a handful of Metal Gear Solid games are available on Steam and PlayStation, but Xbox has the HD collection and Metal Gear Solid V.

Konami to bring back de-listed Metal Gear Solid games 1 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.88
$39.88--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/12/2022 at 9:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

