Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter for these reasons

Twitter has launched a lawsuit at Elon Musk for allegedly trashing the social media company and walking away from the acquisition.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 2:31 AM CDT
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter over his attempt to back out of his acquisition deal to purchase the company for $44 billion.

Here's a quick synopsis of the events between the two parties so far. In April 2022, Musk moved to purchase Twitter for $54.20 a share, or $44 billion - Twitter accepted this offer in less than two weeks after it was announced by Musk. The following month Musk shined a spotlight on Twitter's claim that less than 5% of its total users accounted for bots/spam accounts. The Tesla CEO even went as far as to announce that the deal was "temporarily on hold" until Twitter provided him with adequate information to confirm Twitter's claims.

Musk's team was unable to confirm the claims from Twitter, and as a result, Musk accused Twitter of a "material breach" by withholding vital information. Twitter followed up on Musk's accusations by providing Musk's team with the full "fire hose" of Twitter data, however, that must have been inefficient as Musk's team told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 8 that he was backing out of the deal and that he wished to terminate the merger agreement.

Now, Twitter is firing back at Musk, and on July 12 the world's second-largest social media company filed a lawsuit in Delaware that claims Musk filed his bid for the company without seeking any representation from Twitter on how many bot/spam accounts are on the platform. Additionally, Twitter claims that Musk "mounted a public spectacle", signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, and "believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk way," writes Twitter in it filing.

The Twitter lawsuit filing also claims that Musk attempted to disparage the company by posting tweets that alluded to a hostile takeover situation, as well as his poop emoji post that was in response to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal explaining how the platform currently handles spam/bot accounts and how many are removed/locked each week.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, documentcloud.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

