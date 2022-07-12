Until Dawn horror game developer Supermassive Games gets bought out

Danish media giant Nordisk Film (owned by parent company Egmont) has purchased Supermassive Games, the studio behind campy horror games like The Quarry and Until Dawn.

Today Nordisk and Supermassive Games announced a landmark deal that will propel a new age of horror games. Nordisk Film has purchased the remaining outstanding shares of Supermassive Games and folded the studio in its stable of wholly-owned game developers. Nordisk also owns Avalanche Studios, the devs that helped with RAGE 2, worked on various Just Cause games, and the 2015 Mad Max game.

"After taking a 30.7% stake in 2021, Nordisk Games acquires 100% ownership of UK studio Supermassive, making it the third wholly-owned studio in its portfolio," reads the press release.

Supermassive Games is known for its work in campy, choose-your-own-adventure style horror games like Until Dawn, and more recently, The Quarry. Supermassive also teamed up with Bandai Namco to make an ambitious Dark Pictures anthology series of games, which includes Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and The Devil In Me.

Check below for quotes from Supermassive and Nordisk management on what this deal can offer the future of both companies:

"It's been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future. During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support.

"Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn't a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment.

"We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I'm hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next," said Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games.

"In the year we've worked alongside Pete and Joe and the whole Supermassive team, it's been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at," said Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games.

"In acquiring 100% of the studio we'll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them."