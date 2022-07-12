Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC is a mega-hit with 1 million sales

Studio MDHR's new Cuphead Delicious Last Course has gone platinum with over 1,000,000 sales in less than two week's time.

Cuphead's new Delicious Last Course DLC is one of the most popular expansions of all time.

Today Studio MDHR, the studio behind the beloved 1930's animated classic platformer Cuphead, announced that the game's new Delicious Last Course DLC has achieved over 1 million sales to date. These kinds of numbers make the post-launch content a fantastic contender among full game indie sales, and an instant best-seller in the DLC category.

It's worth mentioning that the Delicious Last Course is being sold separately at $7.99 or included in a $26.99 bundle that offers the base game + DLC. The platform availability also widens the access points for consumers, but it's still quite impressive to hit 1 million sales in less than two weeks--especially for DLC for an indie game.

Studio MDHR is celebrating the milestone by giving away a bunch of game consoles, including a Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 5, and an Xbox Series X. Check below for terms.