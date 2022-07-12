All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC is a mega-hit with 1 million sales

Studio MDHR's new Cuphead Delicious Last Course has gone platinum with over 1,000,000 sales in less than two week's time.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jul 12 2022 4:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cuphead's new Delicious Last Course DLC is one of the most popular expansions of all time.

Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC is a mega-hit with 1 million sales 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Today Studio MDHR, the studio behind the beloved 1930's animated classic platformer Cuphead, announced that the game's new Delicious Last Course DLC has achieved over 1 million sales to date. These kinds of numbers make the post-launch content a fantastic contender among full game indie sales, and an instant best-seller in the DLC category.

Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC is a mega-hit with 1 million sales 2 | TweakTown.comCuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC is a mega-hit with 1 million sales 3 | TweakTown.com
Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC is a mega-hit with 1 million sales 4 | TweakTown.comCuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC is a mega-hit with 1 million sales 5 | TweakTown.com

It's worth mentioning that the Delicious Last Course is being sold separately at $7.99 or included in a $26.99 bundle that offers the base game + DLC. The platform availability also widens the access points for consumers, but it's still quite impressive to hit 1 million sales in less than two weeks--especially for DLC for an indie game.

Studio MDHR is celebrating the milestone by giving away a bunch of game consoles, including a Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 5, and an Xbox Series X. Check below for terms.

Another helping of classic Cuphead action awaits you in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course! Brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by the clever, adventurous Ms. Chalice for a rollicking adventure on a previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle!

With the aid of new weapons, magical charms, and Ms. Chalice's unique abilities, players will take on a new cast of fearsome, larger than life bosses to assist the jolly Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead's final challenging quest! For all those with an appetite for adventure, be ready to set sail for D.L.C. Isle when The Delicious Last Course launches on June 30, 2022.

KEY FEATURES

  • Featuring Ms. Chalice as a brand new playable character with a modified moveset and new abilities. Once acquired, Ms. Chalice is fully playable through the DLC and the original Cuphead adventure!
  • Traverse a brand new Inkwell Isle and wallop the most wacky and monstrous bosses Cuphead has faced yet!
  • Find new weapons and charms to aid you in overcoming brand new challenges and setting new records on old bosses!
  • Help Chef Saltbaker on a brand new adventure to uncover the mystery of Legendary Chalice's secret quest!
Buy at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/12/2022 at 3:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.