Intel NUC 12 Extreme 'Dragon Canyon' costs $1150, launches Q2 2022

Intel's next-gen NUC 12 Extreme 'Dragon Canyon' officially launches, costs $1150 and will launch in Q2 2022 -- SFF beast PC.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Feb 25 2022 6:24 PM CST
Intel's next-gen NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" has officially launched, and is the company's new highly modular desktop PC kit that has been engineered to "provide phenomenal performance for high-end gaming and content creation tasks".

Inside, the new NUC 12 Extreme can handle a full-sized 12-inch discrete GPU, and a desktop-class LGA1700-based CPU. You can configure the system with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM RAM, there's support for a 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU with the Intel NUC 12 Extreme also ready to take the next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs that launch later this year.

There's also PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD support for some ultra-fast Gen 4 SSD storage that can blast multiple gigabytes per second, as well as 6 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, enthusiast-grade 10GbE + 2.5GbE networking, and what feels like 50-year-old connectivity: HDMI 2.0b which isn't capable of 4K 120/144Hz over a single cable like HDMI 2.1 is.

As for pricing we're looking at $1150 for the Core i7 model and $1450 for the Core i9 model, with both launching in Q2 2022.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

