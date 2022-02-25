Intel NUC 12 Extreme 'Dragon Canyon' costs $1150, launches Q2 2022
Intel's next-gen NUC 12 Extreme 'Dragon Canyon' officially launches, costs $1150 and will launch in Q2 2022 -- SFF beast PC.
Intel's next-gen NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" has officially launched, and is the company's new highly modular desktop PC kit that has been engineered to "provide phenomenal performance for high-end gaming and content creation tasks".
Inside, the new NUC 12 Extreme can handle a full-sized 12-inch discrete GPU, and a desktop-class LGA1700-based CPU. You can configure the system with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM RAM, there's support for a 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU with the Intel NUC 12 Extreme also ready to take the next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs that launch later this year.
There's also PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD support for some ultra-fast Gen 4 SSD storage that can blast multiple gigabytes per second, as well as 6 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, enthusiast-grade 10GbE + 2.5GbE networking, and what feels like 50-year-old connectivity: HDMI 2.0b which isn't capable of 4K 120/144Hz over a single cable like HDMI 2.1 is.
As for pricing we're looking at $1150 for the Core i7 model and $1450 for the Core i9 model, with both launching in Q2 2022.
