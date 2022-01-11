Intel NUC 12 Extreme 'Dragon Canyon' with LGA 1700 + desktop Arc GPU

Intel teased its next-gen NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" at CES 2022, which will be the successor to the "Beast Canyon" NUC that is powered by the 11th Gen Core KB-series CPUs in the Tiger Lake-H family of processors.

The next-gen Intel NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" will be desktop-powerful, with a full desktop LGA 1700 socket that will handle GPUs with 65W TDPs. Inside, will be 3 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD support, and up to a huge 64GB of DDR4-3200 (not DDR5). There'll be a Compute Element inside, with all of the major components on a separate board.

This is how Intel will have a discrete Arc Alchemist GPU inside, and while Intel didn't confirm it, they did show off a NUC Extreme system with an Intel Arc Alchemist GPU inside. We've already had a shot of the guts of the NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" system, a detailed shot of the Compute Element that I've got for you below.

Intel explains: "Not to be mistaken with the NUC 12 Enthusiast 'Serpent Canyon', the NUC 12 Extreme will be a whole different beast and come equipped with the Compute Element module which houses the CPU and PCH on its own dedicated add-on-board. The NUC 12 Enthusiast is likely to retain BGA form factor for Alder Lake CPUs while the NUC 12 Extreme is going to be the first NUC to ship in socketed form factors".

The new Intel NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" will launch later this year.