New Terminator game takes place between Judgement Day and John Connor

Nacon Milan reveals that its new Terminator survival game will take place pre-John Connor's resistance and tell an original story.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 4:28 PM CDT
A new Terminator survival game is happening, and it will chronicle the grim and brutal times before John Connor's resistance when humans were mercilessly hunted down and executive.

Nacon Milan's new Terminator game sounds pretty exciting; the game is described principally as open-world survival, but we're betting it'll have some distinct horror elements too. The project, which doesn't have a name yet, owes most of its mystique and promise to its theme and setting.

According to the devs, the Terminator survival game will have a brand new storyline that's set in a specific period. Players will take on the roles of nuclear survivors in a period after Judgement Day but before the resistance was formed by John Connor. This time frame isn't explored all that much in video games and give Nacon Milan a lot of creative liberties.

"The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the official films. You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor's resistance," the studio said on its website.

Nacon has also announced a new Robocop first-person shooter called Rogue City.

Gamers also received a sneak peek at concept art from the Terminator project website:

New Terminator game takes place between Judgement Day and John Connor
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:naconstudiomilan.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

