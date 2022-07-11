New Robocop FPS game uses OG version of Fallout's VATS targeting

The new Robocop Rogue City first-person shooter game will use the same grid targeting system that was seen in the 1980s hero classic.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Teyon, the studio that made Terminator: Resistance, is making a new Robocop FPS game called Rogue City. The project will apparently stay quite true to the original film, complete with new performances from original Robocop actor Peter Weller and many throwbacks to the 80's satirical dystopian film.

The auto-targeting system as it appears in the original Robocop film.

Robocop's arsenal is an authentic recreation with the signature Auto-9 pistol and the original grid-based target lock aiming seen from the film. The game looks to use the exact same simple-yet-futuristic targeting system lifted directly out of the retro sci-fi classic, and will auto-lock onto enemies and specific targets in what appears to be a potentially scripted or QTE moment where you have to pull the trigger during the right time.

Not a whole lot is known about Robocop Rogue City outside of release timing, platform, and general details, but more info will likely sift out over the coming months.

Robocop Rogue City releases in June 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Check below for more details straight from Teyon:

Read Also: New Robocop first-person shooter is gritty homage to the 80s classic