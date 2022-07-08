All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

SpaceX showcases the power of Starlink with wild rocket landing video

SpaceX has displayed the power of Starlink's internet connection with an awesome video of rockets landing on a droneship at sea.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 8 2022 3:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX has showcased the power of Starlink by displaying the massive increase in bandwidth quality livestream viewers get when watching the company's rocket launches/landings.

SpaceX is moving forward with Starlink's full rollout into various use cases such as boats, planes, ships, and drone ships that are out at sea, providing rockets with landing locations. Elon Musk's company took to its Twitter account to tout some of the best qualities of Starlink, such as its ability to withstand extreme cold, heat, hail, sleet, heavy rain, and strong winds while also being "rugged enough to withstand rocket landings".

Some Twitter users misinterpreted the wording used by SpaceX, and, to be completely honest, SpaceX probably could have made their message a lot more clearer by stating that Starlink is providing a much more stable internet connection. Starlink also has a service latency of 50 milliseconds, which is a massive improvement on the 1-2 second delay on older systems. Furthermore, the satellite internet service increased download throughput on drone ships to 40Mb/s, which gives enough bandwidth for much more detailed image.

SpaceX showcases the power of Starlink with wild rocket landing video 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Campus Originals Spacex Space Exploration Elon Musk Men's Super Soft L

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/8/2022 at 2:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.