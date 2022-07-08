All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Netflix pens deal for Johnny Depp's first film back

Reports indicate that Netflix has thrown down some money to back Johnny Depp's first film following the widely watched lawsuit.

Published Fri, Jul 8 2022 2:02 AM CDT
Johnny Depp recently went through a public defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and now that has concluded, we are starting to hear about Depp's upcoming role.

Reports have surfaced from Bloomberg that reveal Netflix is involved in a deal to help produce Johnny Depp's first film following the lawsuit, and according to these reports, Netflix has put money down for French actress and director Maiwenn Le Besco's period film La Favorite.

The film focuses on France's King Louis XV, who will reportedly be played by Depp, and the relationship between the king and his third mistress, Madame Jeanne Becu du Barry, played by Le Besco. Ultimately the relationship between the king and the mistress leads to her beheading during the French Revolution.

This period piece is a part of a wide Netflix investment into French and European films, with the streaming platform committing at least 4% of its net revenue to produce movies such as La Favorite.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

