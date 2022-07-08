Netflix pens deal for Johnny Depp's first film back

Reports indicate that Netflix has thrown down some money to back Johnny Depp's first film following the widely watched lawsuit.

Johnny Depp recently went through a public defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and now that has concluded, we are starting to hear about Depp's upcoming role.

Reports have surfaced from Bloomberg that reveal Netflix is involved in a deal to help produce Johnny Depp's first film following the lawsuit, and according to these reports, Netflix has put money down for French actress and director Maiwenn Le Besco's period film La Favorite.

The film focuses on France's King Louis XV, who will reportedly be played by Depp, and the relationship between the king and his third mistress, Madame Jeanne Becu du Barry, played by Le Besco. Ultimately the relationship between the king and the mistress leads to her beheading during the French Revolution.

This period piece is a part of a wide Netflix investment into French and European films, with the streaming platform committing at least 4% of its net revenue to produce movies such as La Favorite.