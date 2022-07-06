ZOTAC ZBOX E series MAGNUS Mini PC: up to GeForce RTX 3080 GPU

ZOTAC's new ZBOX MAGNUS EN series Mini PC: starts from $1500 and packs Intel Tiger Lake-H CPUs, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs.

ZOTAC announced its new ZBOX Magnus EN series Mini PCs that will include Intel's Tiger Lake-H processors, and NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

The new ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus EN series Mini PCs have just started going up for pre-order in Japan, with the base model of the ZBOX Magnus EN series Mini PCs kicking off at $1500 or so. The actual launch takes place on July 12, so we're not too far away.

ZOTAC's new flagship ZBOX Magnus EN series Mini PC model is the "ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173080C" which features the Intel Core i7-11800H processor (8 cores, 16 threads @ 2.3GHz base and up to 4.6GHz boost CPU clocks). GPU wise we've got NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. You've got 16GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory (upgradeable to 64GB) and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD for storage, with another slot ready for another M.2 NVMe SSD or 2.5-inch SSD or HDD for your storage needs.

ZOTAC has a couple of other configurations of its ZBOX Magnus EN series Mini PCs, with the "ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN153060C" rolling out with the same CPU, but changes the GPU down to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU. Under that, ZOTAC has the "ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173070C" which once again, has the same Core i7-11800H processor and drops the GPU down to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

You've got some TDP changes between the GPU, with the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 150W of power, while the GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU has 125W of power, but there's no details on the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU model.

ZOTAC also includes higher-end enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet alongside another 1GbE port (dual LAN), Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There's also 5 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, a microphone and headphone jacks, an SD card reader, 1 x HDMI 2.1 output, and 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors for display connectivity.

ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173080C: starts from $1500 or so

ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173070C: starts from $1650 or so

ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN153060C: starts from $2200 or so

We're looking at the ZBOX Magnus EN series Mini PCs measuring in at 210mm x 203mm x 62.2mm, with an active cooling solution, with ZOTAC outfitting the system with vents on the top that pull hot air out of the chassis.

ZOTAC includes a 330W / 19.5V AC adapter with their ZBOX Magnus EN series Mini PCs, as well as Windows 11 Pro 64-bit OS pre-installed.