ZOTAC unveils new Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 powered ZBOX MAGNUS mini PC

ZOTAC has announced a new model in its ZBOX series of mini PCs: the ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS EAMAX395C. Described as its "most powerful AMD-powered ZBOX mini PC," it packs AMD's impressive Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor, aka 'Strix Halo,' in a compact 2.65L form factor. With up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, 16 cores and 32 threads, and integrated Radeon 8060S Graphics, it's an impressive unit.
The Radeon 8060S is AMD's most powerful integrated GPU, with 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units, and in a Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 system with 128GB of memory, which also means up to 96GB of VRAM. Of course, the Radeon 8060S is still a 1080p gaming graphics card; however, it won't have any issues running most AAA games at 60 FPS with impressive visual fidelity and detail settings.
In addition to gaming, there's also up to 126 Total AI TOPS of performance when you combine the NPU and GPU, making the MAGNUS EAMAX395C an impressively compact unit for running local AI workloads.
In addition to its Strix Halo power, the MAGNUS EAMAX395C also includes dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple USB ports, including USB4, dual HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, and even three M.2 NVMe SSD slots.
In addition to this flagship model, ZOTAC is also offering MAGNUS EAMAX390C and MAGNUS EAMAX385C variants with Ryzen AI MAX 390 and Ryzen AI MAX 385 processors. Although they're not as powerful as 'Strix Halo,' the integrated Radeon 8050S graphics is still an impressive GPU for PC gaming on an APU.
|ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS
|EAMAX395C
|EAMAX390C
|EAMAX385C
|PROCESSOR
|AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395
|AMD Ryzen AI MAX 390
|AMD Ryzen AI MAX 385
|BOOST CLOCK
|up to 5.1 GHz
|up to 5 GHz
|up to 5 GHz
|GRAPHICS
|AMD Radeon 8060S Graphics
|AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics
|AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics
|COMPUTE UNITS
|40 (RDNA 3.5)
|32 (RDNA 3.5)
|32 (RDNA 3.5)
|PROCESSOR CORES
|16
|12
|8
|PROCESSOR THREADS
|32
|24
|16
|PROCESSOR CACHE
|64MB
|64MB
|32M
|AI TOPS
|126
|110
|106
|ONBOARD MEMORY
|128GB LPDDR5x-8000
|32GB LPDDR5x-8000
|32GB LPDDR5x-8000