All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This Swedish company makes award-winning 'human meat' burgers

Swedish company Oumph! created the limited edition human meat burger from plant-based meat for Halloween in 2021, winning awards.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Jul 5 2022 6:34 AM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jul 5 2022 9:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Swedish company Oumph! released its limited edition Human Meat Plant-Based Burger late last year for Halloween.

The company set out to create a plant-based meat patty that recreated the taste and texture of human meat for Halloween, to prove that they can make their plant-based meats taste like any other meat "you can ever imagine." Claiming to have never eaten human meat, Ankan "The Duck" Linden researched online to determine what texture and taste would be necessary to replicate human flesh.

Linden made the meat with soy protein, mushrooms, wheat protein, starch, and "some secret spicing." The resultant burger has since won a Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival, among 1,919 other entries. The burger isn't listed on the Oumph! website, but it may resurface for Halloween later this year.

"Developing a plant-based burger that tastes of human meat was exciting, and a little bit scary, and then for this campaign to win in Cannes is incredibly exciting! We developed this burger in no time as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after. This is our ultimate and weird way of showing that it's possible to create any type of food by using just plants," said Linden.

This Swedish company makes award-winning 'human meat' burgers 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Beyond Meat The Beyond Burger,, 8 Oz (Pack Of 8)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$80.77
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2022 at 9:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, insider.com, youtube.com, mynewsdesk.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.