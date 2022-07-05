Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone: huge 1-inch camera sensor from Sony

Xiaomi has just announced its beast new flagship 12S Ultra smartphone, where it has collaborated with image specialist Leica and taps Sony's impressive new 1-inch IMX989 sensor.

Inside, the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone is rocking Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset: cooled by what Xiaomi calls its "3D cooling system". Xiaomi offers a couple of versions of its new 12S Ultra smartphone with 8GB or 12GB of RAM configurations, with 256GB or 512GB of storage. There's a large 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a gaming-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, too.

Xiaomi also includes a large 4860mAh battery inside of the flagship 12S Ultra smartphone, with 67W of fast charging, 50W of wireless charging, and even 10W of reverse wireless charging (if you need to wirelessly charge up your wearable, or a friend's smartphone).

Your eyes are getting a treat with the AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, but your ears will as well, with Xiaomi using Harman Kardon-branded speakers that support Dolby Atmos. So if you want to kick back and watch some Netflix content with Dolby Atmos support, you've got the ability to here with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone.

As for the look and style, Xiaomi is offering the 12S Ultra smartphone in Classic Black and Verdant Green, with a beautiful leather-style finish on the back of the smartphone.