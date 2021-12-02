Xiaomi 12 flagship smartphone will be the first with Snapdragon 8 Gen1

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC will first appear in the new flagship Xiaomi 12 smartphone, teased by Xiaomi on Twitter.

Xiaomi has teased that its next-gen flagship Xiaomi 12 smartphone will be "available soon" with Qualcomm's very latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

In a video appearance during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun, confirmed that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC would be powering the flagship Xiaomi 12 smartphone. Normally the company announces new smartphones for China first and then they eventually make their way to other markets.

Normally this would be the Xiaomi Mi 12 smartphone, but the Chinese giant is removing the "Mi" branding from the name -- similar to how Qualcomm just removed "Qualcomm" from its new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset naming scheme.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Key Features:

Connectivity : Equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, the new Snapdragon 8 is the most advanced 5G mobile platform and the world's first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds. Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available-up to 3.6 Gbps-over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to ensure games and apps perform smoothly, even with multiple devices on one network.

Camera: This new premium mobile platform takes smartphone photography beyond pro. Snapdragon Sight™ Technology includes the first commercial 18-bit mobile ISP, capturing over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for extreme dynamic range, color, and sharpness at staggering speeds up to 3.2 gigapixels per second. This is also the first 8K HDR video capture in a mobile platform and it's capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format that's loaded with over a billion shades of color. Video will look even more stunning thanks to the new Bokeh Engine which adds beautiful soft backgrounds to videos; it's like Portrait Mode for video capture. Snapdragon 8 also includes a fourth separate ISP, the new Always-On ISP, which allows the camera to run with extremely low power consumption so users can experience always-on face unlocking and locking if your face isn't present for heightened privacy.

AI: The 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine is equipped with the ultra-high performance and efficient Qualcomm® Hexagon™ processor, featuring a 2x faster tensor accelerator and 2x larger shared memory than its predecessor. Users can capture pro-quality images thanks to intelligently integrated Leica Leitz Look filters-recreating their legendary bokeh effect. The latest AI-based natural language processing from Hugging Face can intelligently serve as your personal assistant by prioritizing and analyzing your notifications. Working with Sonde Health, we are using on-device AI to accelerate their models that can analyze a user's vocal patterns to determine if a user is at risk for health conditions such as asthma, depression, and COVID-19. Also, a new always-on AI system is powered by the 3rd Gen Qualcomm® Sensing Hub with more data streams being processed using lowest power AI.