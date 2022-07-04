Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays

Xiaomi has just announced its new 2022 Book Pro laptops, its new line of flagship laptops that arrive with some delicious 16-inch and 14-inch OLED panels.

Inside, the new Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops use an Intel Core i5-1240P "Alder Lake" CPU, which is a CPU architecture upgrade over the previous-gen Xiaomi 2021 Book Pro laptops which used the Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H35" CPU. There's also 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of PCie 4.0 SSD, and that goes for both the 16-inch and 14-inch Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops.

The Intel Core i5-1240P "Alder Lake" CPU inside of the Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop has 4 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores for 12 cores in total. TDP wise, we're looking at 28W to 64W of power draw, which fits in line with a thin and light laptop.

But my eyes are drawn to the use of OLED displays on Xiaomi's new 2022 Book Pro laptops, with the 16-inch 4K OLED on the higher-end Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro 16 laptop having up to 600 nits of brightness, 1 million to 1 contrast ratio, and 0.33 Delta-E color accuracy on the panel with 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The smaller Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro 14 laptop has an even more interesting OLED panel, which rolls out with a 2.8K resolution and smoother 90Hz refresh rate.

Moving onto the GPU, Xiaomi has a built-in Iris Xe GPU with 80 Execution Units, a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 or GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. You can see the full configurations below, with RAM + SSD + GPU options.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED:

Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 6499 RMB

Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 8499 RMB

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED: