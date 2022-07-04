All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays

Xiaomi's new flagship 2022 Book Pro laptop series uses an Intel Core i5-1240P Alder Lake CPU, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 4 2022 8:13 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xiaomi has just announced its new 2022 Book Pro laptops, its new line of flagship laptops that arrive with some delicious 16-inch and 14-inch OLED panels.

Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Inside, the new Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops use an Intel Core i5-1240P "Alder Lake" CPU, which is a CPU architecture upgrade over the previous-gen Xiaomi 2021 Book Pro laptops which used the Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H35" CPU. There's also 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of PCie 4.0 SSD, and that goes for both the 16-inch and 14-inch Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops.

The Intel Core i5-1240P "Alder Lake" CPU inside of the Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop has 4 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores for 12 cores in total. TDP wise, we're looking at 28W to 64W of power draw, which fits in line with a thin and light laptop.

Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays 01 | TweakTown.comXiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays 02 | TweakTown.com

But my eyes are drawn to the use of OLED displays on Xiaomi's new 2022 Book Pro laptops, with the 16-inch 4K OLED on the higher-end Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro 16 laptop having up to 600 nits of brightness, 1 million to 1 contrast ratio, and 0.33 Delta-E color accuracy on the panel with 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The smaller Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro 14 laptop has an even more interesting OLED panel, which rolls out with a 2.8K resolution and smoother 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays 04 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the GPU, Xiaomi has a built-in Iris Xe GPU with 80 Execution Units, a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 or GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. You can see the full configurations below, with RAM + SSD + GPU options.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED:

  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 6499 RMB
  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 8499 RMB

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED:

  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 5899 RMB
  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / MX 550 : 6499 RMB
  • Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 7999 RMB
Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Xiaomi 11T 5G + 4G Volte (256GB, 8GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$424.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2022 at 8:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.