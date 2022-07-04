Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop: premium 16-inch, 14-inch 4K OLED displays
Xiaomi's new flagship 2022 Book Pro laptop series uses an Intel Core i5-1240P Alder Lake CPU, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.
Xiaomi has just announced its new 2022 Book Pro laptops, its new line of flagship laptops that arrive with some delicious 16-inch and 14-inch OLED panels.
Inside, the new Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops use an Intel Core i5-1240P "Alder Lake" CPU, which is a CPU architecture upgrade over the previous-gen Xiaomi 2021 Book Pro laptops which used the Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H35" CPU. There's also 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512GB of PCie 4.0 SSD, and that goes for both the 16-inch and 14-inch Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptops.
The Intel Core i5-1240P "Alder Lake" CPU inside of the Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro laptop has 4 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores for 12 cores in total. TDP wise, we're looking at 28W to 64W of power draw, which fits in line with a thin and light laptop.
But my eyes are drawn to the use of OLED displays on Xiaomi's new 2022 Book Pro laptops, with the 16-inch 4K OLED on the higher-end Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro 16 laptop having up to 600 nits of brightness, 1 million to 1 contrast ratio, and 0.33 Delta-E color accuracy on the panel with 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.
The smaller Xiaomi 2022 Book Pro 14 laptop has an even more interesting OLED panel, which rolls out with a 2.8K resolution and smoother 90Hz refresh rate.
Moving onto the GPU, Xiaomi has a built-in Iris Xe GPU with 80 Execution Units, a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 or GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. You can see the full configurations below, with RAM + SSD + GPU options.
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED:
- Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 6499 RMB
- Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 8499 RMB
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED:
- Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / iGPU: 5899 RMB
- Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / MX 550 : 6499 RMB
- Core i5-1240P / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050: 7999 RMB
