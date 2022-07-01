AR-capable smart contact lens trialed, CEO 'saw the future'

The first ever test of a new smart contact lens with augmented reality and eye tracking has been achieved by Mojo Vision's CEO.

Mojo Vision has developed and recently tested its prototype smart contact lens called the Mojo Lens.

Mojo Vision CEO Drew Perkins completed its smart contact lens's first ever on-eye demonstration on June 23rd, 2022, which provided a fully featured augmented reality (AR) experience. The lens creates an AR user interface (UI) that can provide information throughout the day and utilizes eye-tracking. Perkins used the lens' compass feature, viewed images, and read the text provided by an on-screen teleprompter.

"When I ask people when they think they'll see smart contact lenses being worn, I hear answers ranging from 10 years from now, 20 years, all the way to it'll never happen. Turns out, the future is a lot closer than most people think. In fact, the future is already here. I've seen it. I've worn it. It works," wrote Perkins.

The Mojo Lens features a 0.5mm diameter MicroLED display with a pixel density of 14,000 pixel-per-inch (PPI) and a distance between pixels, or pixel pitch, of 1.8 micrometers, making it the world's smallest and densest display for viewing dynamic content. It incorporates a custom ARM Core M0 processor and 5GHz radio to allow it to stream AR content and transmit data to and from the lens.

Medical-grade micro-batteries power the Mojo Lens, and its eye tracking functionality allows users to interact with the system without hand movements or gesture controls. With the first human test of the complete Mojo Lens prototype successful, Mojo Vision hopes to refine the product for further clinical trials before seeking FDA approval to market the final product.

"We hope to see Mojo Lens change the lives of individuals with vision impairment by improving their ability to perform daily tasks that many of us take for granted. I envision amateur and professional athletes wearing Mojo Lens so they can train smarter, stay focused, and reach peak performance. Ultimately, this is a tool that can give people an invisible assistant throughout their day to stay focused without losing access to the information they need to feel confident in any situation," wrote Perkins.

You can read more from the Mojo Vision CEO's blog post here.