AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.6.1 drivers are here
AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.6.1 drivers are here: support for F1 2022, and some issues fixed with the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
AMD has just launched another Radeon Adrenalin Edition driver set, after the launch of the latest AMD Adrenalin Edition driver just last week. The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 includes some F1 2022 performance optimizations.
The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 also includes some performance and stuttering fixes to both Fortnite, and my personal favorite: Overwatch. Using the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 and AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card, you're going to get up to 5% more performance in F1 2022 at 4K on Ultra High settings versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2.
There's up to a 4% increase in performance in F1 2022 at 4K on Ultra High settings using the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2. Finally, there's up to 6% more performance in F1 2022 at 4K and Ultra High settings using the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2.
You can read more, and download the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 drivers right here.
Radeon Product Compatibility
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.
- Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics
- Radeon™ VII
- Radeon™ RX Vega Series Graphics
- Radeon™ Pro Duo
- Radeon™ RX 500 / Radeon 500X Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 400 Series Graphics
Mobility Radeon™ Product Compatibility
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor specific features.
- AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon™ RX 6700M Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon™ RX 5700M/5600M/5500M/5300M Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon™ 600 Series Graphics
Fixed Issues
- Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Overwatch with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Fan Tuning option may be missing on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 590.
Known Issues
- Lower than expected Folding@home compute performance with OpenCL API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800.
- Hitman 3 may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
