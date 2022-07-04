AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.6.1 drivers are here

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.6.1 drivers are here: support for F1 2022, and some issues fixed with the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

AMD has just launched another Radeon Adrenalin Edition driver set, after the launch of the latest AMD Adrenalin Edition driver just last week. The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 includes some F1 2022 performance optimizations.

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 also includes some performance and stuttering fixes to both Fortnite, and my personal favorite: Overwatch. Using the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 and AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card, you're going to get up to 5% more performance in F1 2022 at 4K on Ultra High settings versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2.

There's up to a 4% increase in performance in F1 2022 at 4K on Ultra High settings using the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2. Finally, there's up to 6% more performance in F1 2022 at 4K and Ultra High settings using the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2.

You can read more, and download the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 drivers right here.

Radeon Product Compatibility

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.

Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics

Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics

Radeon™ VII

Radeon™ RX Vega Series Graphics

Radeon™ Pro Duo

Radeon™ RX 500 / Radeon 500X Series Graphics

Radeon™ RX 400 Series Graphics

Mobility Radeon™ Product Compatibility

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor specific features.

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 5700M/5600M/5500M/5300M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ 600 Series Graphics

Fixed Issues

Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Overwatch with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Fan Tuning option may be missing on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 590.

Known Issues