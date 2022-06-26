All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This new AI-upscaled texture pack for Resident Evil 7 is 24GB

Resident Evil 7 gets a new AI-upscaled 4K texture pack, upscaling 1497 vanilla 1K + 2K textures: the download weighs 24GB.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 26 2022 9:13 PM CDT
Resident Evil 7 is loved by many, but now there's a new 4K texture pack that improves 1497 textures in the game, upscaling them to 4K using the magic of AI, of course.

Modder Ashok explains: "This mod retextures 1,497 vanilla 1K and 2K textures with AI upscaled 4K textures. Vanilla 4K textures are untouched. Wood, metal, and stone textures were AI upscaled and select paintings were replaced with high resolution imagery. Textures with very fine detail i.e. cloth, photographs, text, etc. remain untouched to prevent the game from having a "muddy" look. Some of these upscaled textures may look nearly identical to the originals with only subtle differences, but wood in particular should look much nicer up close. Highly recommended for VR".

"I have included a FULL and LITE version of the mod. The FULL version upscales most 1K & 2K textures to 4K. The LITE version upscales only 1K textures to 4K. This still gives a noticeable upgrade to the vanilla textures and may perform better for systems with limited VRAM. Supports both the Non-Ray Tracing and Ray Tracing releases of Resident Evil 7".

INSTALLATION (Ray Tracing Version)

  1. Download the Ray Tracing version of the mod.
  2. Extract the .pak files from the RAR files to your RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard folder. (Overwrite any pre-existing 0kb files)

INSTALLATION (Pre-update)

  1. Install the latest version of Fluffy Manager 5000﻿ from fluffyquack.com.
  2. ﻿Download the FULL or LITE Pre-update version of the mod from Google Drive.
  3. Launch Fluffy Manager and drag and drop the RAR file into the application.
  4. Refresh the mod list.
  5. ﻿Tick this mod to enable it.

(Once the mod has been installed, RE7 can be launched directly from Steam.)

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

