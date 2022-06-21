All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google's search engine is sending women to 'fake' abortion clinics

US lawmakers have called on Google's parent company, Alphabet, to fix its search engine that is misdirecting pregnant women.

Published Tue, Jun 21 2022 1:32 AM CDT
Google has been accused by US lawmakers of its search engine giving misleading results to pregnant women seeking an abortion.

A letter signed by fourteen Senators and seven members of the House of Representatives, was sent to Google last week and cited a study conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that found 11% of search results from searches using the terms "abortion clinic near me" or "abortion pill" resulted in referrals to centers that oppose abortion rights "crisis pregnancy centers".

The lawmakers wrote in the letter that Google "should not be displaying anti-abortion fake clinics or crisis pregnancy centers", adding that if Google wishes to continue listing these types of results, they should, "at the very least, be appropriately labeled". Google didn't comment on the letter directed to Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai, but stated the following found below.

Furthermore, the study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that 28% of Google advertisements across the thirteen states displayed anti-abortion centers. These ads were displayed when a user entered in an abortion-related query and were displayed at the top, bottom, and sides of the screen. Notably, in 2019 Google required companies running abortion-related advertisements to specify if they themselves provide the abortion, and for the companies that don't, Google adds a disclaimer that reads "Does not provide abortions".

The CCDH also found that 37% of abortion-related searches on Google Maps yielded results that led users to fake clinics within their area, which the lawmakers specifically point out in their letter, stating Google has a responsibility to not direct women to fake clinics that "traffic misinformation".

In other Google news, the Android team recently tried to use a new Drake song to poke fun at Apple. However, the joke bombed.

Read more: Google tried to use Drake to poke fun at Apple, joke came off painful

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

