All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Chinese 'mind-reading' device built to detect and censor porn

Chinese researchers have created a helmet that reads people's minds to detect spikes in brain activity when pornography is seen.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jun 22 2022 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Viewing pornography in China is a crime, and authorities have used artificial intelligence (AI) and "porn appraisers" to flag questionable content.

Chinese 'mind-reading' device built to detect and censor porn 01 | TweakTown.com

Researchers from China's Beijing Jiaotong University have created a device that can detect pornography when a man is watching it by "reading his mind." In an experiment involving fifteen male university students aged 20 to 25, a device worn on the head detected spikes in brainwave activity whenever an explicit image appeared on a computer screen in front of the wearer.

A peer-reviewed paper on the prototype device was published on June 13th in the Journal of Electronic Measurement and Instrumentation. The device is a proof-of-concept for human-machine collaboration in detecting explicit imagery, catching what AI misses, and assisting porn appraisers, or jian huang shi, that professionally scour and censor content, and are much more accurate than AI, but cannot continuously carry out the task.

"There is no law to regulate the use of such devices or protect the data they collected," said a researcher from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, Anhui, who is studying brain-machine interfaces and says the technology would only result in ethical problems, including privacy infringement.

Buy at Amazon

The Art of Reading Minds: How to Understand and Influence Others

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.79
$13.79--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2022 at 2:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, scmp.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.