All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Diablo Immortal has made $20 million in 2 weeks, and that's not a lot

Diablo Immortal made $24 million in microtransactions in two weeks, not a whole lot of mobile revenues all things considered.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jun 18 2022 11:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Diablo Immortal has made an estimated $20 million+ in total worldwide market revenues excluding China, new data from AppMagic reveals.

Diablo Immortal has made $20 million in 2 weeks, and that's not a lot 6342 | TweakTown.com

Blizzard's wildly controversial free-to-play Diablo game has hit the ground running with tens of millions in revenues in its first half-month period. If this revenue doesn't sound like a lot, it's because it really isn't, not compared to mobile's biggest players at least.

Heavy-hitters typically make hundreds of millions of dollars in earnings every month; SensorTower reports that Honor of Kings made $268 million in May 2022, followed by PUBG Mobile with $206 million worldwide revenues.

Blizzard boasted that Diablo Immortal is the biggest game launch in the franchise, but this also rings hollow as the game is free-to-play on mobiles and PC. Furthermore, Diablo Immortal amassed 10 million+ downloads, compared to the 6.3 million purchases of Diablo III at launch in 2012.

In short: Diablo Immortal is now the lowest-reviewed game on Metacritic, remains one of the most controversial video games released in the modern era, and isn't monetizing particularly well.

That may change once the game releases in China on June 23.

Read Also: Streamer spends $6,000 on Diablo Immortal, doesn't get any 5-star gems

Buy at Amazon

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.25
$26.25$26.25$32.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2022 at 11:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:appmagic.rocks

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.