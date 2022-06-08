Streamer spends $6,000 on Diablo Immortal, doesn't get any 5-star gems

One streamer spends more than most of America's monthly salaries on Diablo Immortal and didn't get a single 5-star legendary gem.

Twitch streamer Quin69 spent 3,229 NZD ($2,000 USD) during a 13-hour live stream of Diablo Immortal and didn't get a single 5-star legendary gem.

Diablo Immortal isn't just a name. Evil never dies and it looks like you have to be immortal to find 5-star legendary gems in this game. Our legendary gem drop rate calculations show that gamers have a 1 in 2000 chance of finding a five-star legendary gem. The odds are against you, and the house (of the devil) always wins.

Case in point: Twitch streamer Quin69 just held a massive 13-hour live stream hunting legendary gems in Diablo Immortal. The stream is titled NON-STOP $25 RIFTS UNTIL I GET ONE 5/5 GEM OR GO BANKRUPT IRL. After spending over $2,000 USD on legendary crests, and after the 13-hour marathon, Quin69 still hasn't found a single 5-star gem.

So far, Quin has spent over 10,000 NZD (over $6,000 USD) on Diablo Immortal, which is just a small drop in the bucket to the tens of thousands that whales (high-value targets that spend big on microtransactions) have spent.

"I spent ten thousand dollars and got nothing. This is a GREAT game. Blizzard should be proud. Who needs ten thousand dollars anyway? What do I want to buy, a car? Pay my child's entire schooling?," Quin69 said during the stream.

"It's a mobile game, it' just reskin of some other trash, from Diablo 3, there's zero originality."

Legendary crests can be purchased with real money, and are used to infuse Elder Rifts, or special portals to mini-dungeons with powerful bosses, with extra bonuses. Each crest guarantees a legendary gem drop. But each gem has six different grades with varying probabilities, chances, and odds. 5-star is the most powerful and also the most rare; the odds are 1:1999 and the probability in a 5-star gem drop is just 0.05%.

Diablo Immortal has other microtransactions including some that allow to outright buy gems.