All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Convicted felon Anna Sorkin launches NFT project while in custody

Convicted felon and scammer Anna Sorokin has launched a new NFT project, 'Reinventing Anna' while in custody awaiting deportation.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 17 2022 5:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russian-born Anna Sorokin is a convicted scammer that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, friends, and businesses while posing as a German heiress known as Anna Delvey.

The name "Anna Delvey" made headlines around the world when she was convicted of her crimes and then was shot into stardom when Netflix made a dedicated mini-series called "Inventing Anna" on the events of her life and her exploits. The show was one of Netflix's best series' and has caused Sorokin to develop a fan base that sends mail to her, with some fans even proposing to her.

Now Sorokin is in an ICE detention center as she appeals to being deported for violating her VISA agreement. NBC sat down with Sorokin for an exclusive interview where she expressed that she is reinventing herself and wants to move away from this "scammer persona", which she believes "has been pushed upon me by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show, but I'm trying to move away from that definitely."

Sorokin is launching 10 NFTs that will come with special perks that will allow buyers to contact Sorokin for one-on-one phone calls, some of her items, and in-person meetings.

Convicted felon Anna Sorkin launches NFT project while in custody 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$3.99$4.00$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2022 at 5:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.