Convicted felon Anna Sorkin launches NFT project while in custody

Russian-born Anna Sorokin is a convicted scammer that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, friends, and businesses while posing as a German heiress known as Anna Delvey.

The name "Anna Delvey" made headlines around the world when she was convicted of her crimes and then was shot into stardom when Netflix made a dedicated mini-series called "Inventing Anna" on the events of her life and her exploits. The show was one of Netflix's best series' and has caused Sorokin to develop a fan base that sends mail to her, with some fans even proposing to her.

Now Sorokin is in an ICE detention center as she appeals to being deported for violating her VISA agreement. NBC sat down with Sorokin for an exclusive interview where she expressed that she is reinventing herself and wants to move away from this "scammer persona", which she believes "has been pushed upon me by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show, but I'm trying to move away from that definitely."

Sorokin is launching 10 NFTs that will come with special perks that will allow buyers to contact Sorokin for one-on-one phone calls, some of her items, and in-person meetings.