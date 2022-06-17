All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA is concerned its launchpads may be destroyed by SpaceX's Starship

An alternative launch site for SpaceX's Starship resides in Cape Canaveral, where the important Launch Complex 39A may be at risk.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jun 17 2022 4:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A senior official from NASA has told Reuters it is concerned about damage to its launch infrastructure.

NASA is concerned its launchpads may be destroyed by SpaceX's Starship 01 | TweakTown.com

The primary home for Starship is at SpaceX's Starbase facility, located in Boca Chica, Texas. Both Starship and the facility have been the subject of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) environmental assessment that was recently finalized. While the assessment was underway for the first half of 2022 and earlier, SpaceX constructed an orbital launchpad for Starship in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

At the same facilities in Cape Canaveral exists Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. From here, SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon capsule, which ferries astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. As it is the only launchpad approved for Crew Dragon, NASA wants SpaceX that Starship poses no risk to the pad as a result of some catastrophic incident such as an explosion.

"We all recognize that if you had an early failure like we did on one of the early SpaceX flights, it would be pretty devastating to 39A. SpaceX is working with us on those things. Because it's also in their best interest to not have what is a pretty steady source of income for them become interrupted," said Kathy Lueders, NASA's space operations chief.

"The problem is the explosive potential for that combination is not well known," said Randy Repcheck, a deputy manager in the FAA's Office of Commercial Space Transportation, which oversees launchpad safety, regarding the novel liquid oxygen and methane fuel that Starship uses.

Buy at Amazon

SpaceX Hat Adult Unisex Classic Adjustable Sandwich Baseball Caps Hats

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.88
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2022 at 3:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, interestingengineering.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.