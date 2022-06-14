Overwatch 2 Beta launches June 28, sign-ups kick off June 16
Overwatch 2 beta sign-ups begin on June 16, beta kicks off on June 28 -- full game launches later this year, on October 4, 2022.
Blizzard has announced that its upcoming Overwatch 2 beta will kick off for players on June 28 on both the PC and consoles, with sign-ups starting June 16... barely 24 hours from now.
The new Overwatch 2 beta will include one of the new heroes that Blizzard just announced -- Junker Queen, a new Australian character joining Junkrat on the roster -- once it begins on June 28. Blizzard will also be unleashing a new map for the Overwatch 2 beta, reworks, and I'm sure some changes to its heroes, too.
Blizzard will be detailing more during its Overwatch 2 showcase on June 16, where I'm sure we'll get the nitty-gritty on everything Overwatch 2 -- new heroes, maps, tweaks, and everything in between -- with the full beta open to both PC and consoles starting June 28.
