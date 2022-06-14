All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Overwatch 2 Beta launches June 28, sign-ups kick off June 16

Overwatch 2 beta sign-ups begin on June 16, beta kicks off on June 28 -- full game launches later this year, on October 4, 2022.

Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 9:38 PM CDT
Blizzard has announced that its upcoming Overwatch 2 beta will kick off for players on June 28 on both the PC and consoles, with sign-ups starting June 16... barely 24 hours from now.

The new Overwatch 2 beta will include one of the new heroes that Blizzard just announced -- Junker Queen, a new Australian character joining Junkrat on the roster -- once it begins on June 28. Blizzard will also be unleashing a new map for the Overwatch 2 beta, reworks, and I'm sure some changes to its heroes, too.

Blizzard will be detailing more during its Overwatch 2 showcase on June 16, where I'm sure we'll get the nitty-gritty on everything Overwatch 2 -- new heroes, maps, tweaks, and everything in between -- with the full beta open to both PC and consoles starting June 28.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

