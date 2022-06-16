All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple is ranked as the world's most valuable brand

A new survey has found that Apple is the world's most valuable brand based on the company's recent financial performance.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 16 2022 2:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A London-based agency has performed a survey and found that Apple is ranked as the world's most valuable brand.

Apple is ranked as the world's most valuable brand 01 | TweakTown.com

The new survey conducted by Kanter provides a list of the top 100 most valuable global brands based on their recent financial performance and consumer impact/research across 4 million users in 51 different markets. According to the survey, Apple is ranked 1st, with Google and Amazon following behind in second and third place, respectively.

Notably, Apple reached the top spot in the rankings with a valuation of $947 billion, which means that the brand is close to becoming the world's first trillion-dollar brand. Furthermore, Amazon actually lost a few places compared to previous years, with Jeff Bezos' online marketplace falling from 1st to 3rd in 2022. The survey states that Amazon's brand value grew by just 3%, while Google has risen a shocking 80% in brand value.

Top 10 Most Valuable Brands

  1. Apple
  2. Google
  3. Amazon
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tencent
  6. McDonald's
  7. Visa
  8. Facebook
  9. Alibaba
  10. Louis Vuitton
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk SpaceX Shirt - Space X Black T-Shirt for Men and Women

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.15
$19.15$19.15-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2022 at 1:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.