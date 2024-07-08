AMD passes Intel, Netflix in brand recognition, but NVIDIA is the king of brand recognition

AMD has passed Intel, Netflix, and Microsoft in brand recognition from Kantar's new BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report. You can see the list of the 'top risers' below:

The new BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report from Kantar ranks the top brands on the planet based on multiple factors, including customer sentiment and financial data on the companies. It's also a reflection of consumer sentiment towards the brand itself, showing how popular the companies are in the eyes of the average consumer.

Kantar's new BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report also includes the Business Technology and Services Platform category, in which AMD rose in the ranks with a brand value of $51.86 million -- a recognition of their value, not AMD's market cap, which is much higher than that.

AMD's brand value increased by 53% according to Kantar's new BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report, while Intel has increased just 23% since 2023, so AMD has been moving up the ranks in a serious way. AMD is now at 41st position, with Intel at 48th position. AMD has also passed huge companies like Salesforce, Netflix, Microsoft, Dell, and even TikTok in brand recognition according to Kantar's new BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report.

AMD was part of the "Top 10 Risers" this year that included NVIDIA, with Team Red growing by (an insane) 178% with the top five brands in market value including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and McDonalds... leaving NVIDIA in 6th place.

