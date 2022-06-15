Adobe is going to release a free-to-use version of Photoshop

Adobe has already begun rolling out a web-based free-to-use version of Photoshop and is currently testing it across Canada.

Adobe wants to give creatives the power of photoshop in a web-based browser as the massive software company has begun testing a "freemium" version of Photoshop that can be accessed through a free Adobe account. The "freemium" aspect of the software is described that way by Adobe because the company plans to eventually put pay-walls up for some features that will be accessible to those that have subscribed.

The idea behind the web-based free version of Photoshop is to allow users to try out the software before they subscribe to receive the full product. Additionally, as explained by Maria Yap, Adobe's Vice President of Digital Imaging, the free version of Photoshop won't require a high-end machine to run, making the program much more accessible to users.