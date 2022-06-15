All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Adobe is going to release a free-to-use version of Photoshop

Adobe has already begun rolling out a web-based free-to-use version of Photoshop and is currently testing it across Canada.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Adobe is planning on rolling out a free-to-use web-based version of Photoshop, and testing has already begun in Canada.

Adobe wants to give creatives the power of photoshop in a web-based browser as the massive software company has begun testing a "freemium" version of Photoshop that can be accessed through a free Adobe account. The "freemium" aspect of the software is described that way by Adobe because the company plans to eventually put pay-walls up for some features that will be accessible to those that have subscribed.

The idea behind the web-based free version of Photoshop is to allow users to try out the software before they subscribe to receive the full product. Additionally, as explained by Maria Yap, Adobe's Vice President of Digital Imaging, the free version of Photoshop won't require a high-end machine to run, making the program much more accessible to users.

"We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product. I want to see Photoshop meet users where they're at now. You don't need a high-end machine to come into Photoshop," said Maria Yap, Adobe's Vice President of Digital Imaging.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

