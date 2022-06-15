All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple allegedly cripples its own web apps on purpose

The founder of Telegram has accused Apple of 'intentionally crippling' web apps, so users are more likely to download native apps.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple has been accused of "intentionally crippling" web apps, so users are forced into downloading native search apps such as Safari.

Apple allegedly cripples its own web apps on purpose 01 | TweakTown.com

The accusations come from Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who explained in a post that web apps on iPhone are forced to use WebKit to develop web-based apps, and within this WebKit are a slew of problems that Apple has reportedly ignored for approximately 15 years. Apple guidelines dictate that all apps listed on the App Store are prevented from unrestricted public channels, hence developers turning to web-based applications as a workaround.

The Telegram founder says Apple forces developers to use WebKit for all browsers on iOS, which means users can't simply download Firefox or Chrome to get around the issues. Additionally, since no improvements are being issued for the WebKit so developers can improve the performance/experience of web-based apps, it seems that Apple is attempting to steer users to Safari where it can collect its 30% commission.

Durov isn't the person that has noticed this as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently dropped a press release regarding the tight grip both Apple and Google have on the mobile browser market.

"Apple bans alternatives to its own browser engine on its mobile devices; a restriction that is unique to Apple. The CMA is concerned this severely limits the potential for rival browsers to differentiate themselves from Safari (for example, on features such as speed and functionality) and limits Apple's incentives to invest in its browser engine," wrote the CMA.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, Black - Unlocked (Renewed)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$356.95
$356.95$349.98$342.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2022 at 10:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, gov.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.