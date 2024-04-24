New Apple TV+ TV show details Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton and the trailer's here

Apple TV+ has announced a new trailer for The Big Cigar, a new upcoming limited series that will see André Holland star as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton. The show will also star Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, P. J. Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie and Glynn Turman.

The Big Cigar will make its global debut on May 17 with the first two episodes made available to stream on Apple TV+ around the globe. From there, viewers can expect new episodes to be made available every Friday through to the season's conclusion on June 14.

The six-episode show is based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman who also happens to serve as the show's executive producer. The show tells the true story of what Apple calls Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It tells the story of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider. Amazingly, the whole plan involved a fake movie production and the escapade did not go according to plan. In fact, Apple says, it went wrong in every way that it possibly could.

If that sounds like something for you, you're going to need an Apple TV+ subscription. They're available for free for three months when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch but everyone else can pick a subscription up for $9.99 per month.

