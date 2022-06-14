All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New EV battery design can be 98 percent charged in under 10 minutes

The Enovix Corporation has unveiled new silicon anode lithium-ion batteries with higher energy density and faster charging rates.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 6:50 AM CDT
A document titled "Silicon-Anode Lithium-Ion Batteries for EV Applications" was presented at the 12th International Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe in Mainz, Germany.

New EV battery design can be 98 percent charged in under 10 minutes 01 | TweakTown.com

California-based startup Enovix Corporation has unveiled its next-generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries. The company demonstrated the charging of electric vehicle (EV) test cells built with the technology with 0.27 amp hours (Ah) of storage and could charge the cells from 0% to 80% in only 5.2 minutes. Enovix also claims the cells reached 98% charge capacity in less than 10 minutes.

The battery cells are built with silicon anodes, which have a capacity of 1,800 milliamp hours (mAh) per cubic centimeter (cc), resulting in a much higher energy density. This is more than double the capacity of a graphite anode found in a conventionally wound lithium-ion cell, which has a capacity of 800 mAh/cc.

"Fast charge capability can accelerate mass adoption of EVs and we've been able to demonstrate a level of performance that meets and exceeds many OEM roadmaps. EV manufacturers are in pursuit of batteries that support longer range, while the public and private sectors work to increase EV driver access to fast chargers. We're proud to support these goals to help electrify the automotive industry and demonstrate our batteries are an exciting option to power long-range, fast-charging EVs," said Harrold Rust, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Enovix.

"Our unique architecture enables a battery that not only charges in less than 10 minutes, but also maintains high cycle life. "We can improve battery performance today using the same chemistries, but more importantly, we can accelerate the industry's roadmap," said Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and CTO of Enovix.

You can read more from the presentation here.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, ir.enovix.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

