NASA videos long-duration solar flare erupting on surface of the Sun

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured a long-duration solar flare that recently erupted on the surface of the Sun.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 2:03 AM CDT


NASA has captured on video the Sun firing off a solar flare that was accompanied by a coronal mass ejection.

NASA used its Solar Dynamics Observatory to observe the solar event from multiple wavelengths, giving astronomers and Sun researchers a variety of ways to interpret the data. The Sun released its solar flare on June 13, where it shot large quantities of high-energy radiation into space for approximately eight hours. Officials reported that the flare reached M3.4, which places it in the "medium" power categorization, meaning it wasn't powerful enough to cause any significant impact to Earth.

Notably, Spaceweather reports that the solar flare also came with a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is a large cloud of plasma that is ejected from the Sun's corona, usually, after a solar flare occurs. The flare can be traced back to the sunspot group named AR3032 exploding. As for the CME, officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) believe the CME will mostly pass Earth when it arrives on June 15 but may impact Earth's magnetosphere slightly.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, spaceweather.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

