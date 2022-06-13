All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Diablo IV will let you trade in skills you don't want for perma buffs

Diablo IV will let players 'sacrifice' abilities and skills they don't want to use in exchange for permanent character buffs.

Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 2:34 PM CDT
Diablo IV will let players trade in spells, summons and abilities they don't want to use in exchange for character buffs and upgrades.

Blizzard is giving Diablo IV players more power to focus on specialized min-max builds. In a recent quarterly update post, the developers confirmed that Diablo IV's new necromancer class will be able to "sacrifice" certain summon spells in exchange for bonuses. It's unclear if this feature is exclusive to the Necromancer or not, but it could possibly be available to other classes.

"In addition to all this customization, we have also added the ability for players to sacrifice different components of their army for personal benefits. Next to each unit type in the Book of the Dead is an extra option to sacrifice the ability to summon that unit in exchange for a personal, permanent buff,"Diablo IV lead class designer Adam Jackson said.

"These buffs are carefully designed and placed so that players can mix and match having none, some, or all the possible summoned units while still having relevant options to enhance their build.

"Our goal with this system is that there should be something for everyone to be excited about.

"There are relevant, powerful options to choose from whether players want to play with the full army, part of the army, or even for those who wish to forgo their army completely and play solo. We've had a blast playing with this system so far, and we're excited to see the various combinations that you all come up with to push your Necromancers to the next level."

Diablo IV releases in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more details, click here.

NEWS SOURCE:news.blizzard.com

