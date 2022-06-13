Diablo IV: 2023 release, cross-play, 150 dungeons, crazy endgame

Blizzard confirms Diablo IV will release in 2023, complete with cross-play with consoles, 150 dungeons, and crazy endgame content.

Our predictions were right: Diablo IV will indeed launch next year to coincide with a significant revenue forecast jump at Activision-Blizzard.

Yesterday during the big Xbox showcase, Blizzard announced that Diablo IV, its most ambitious Diablo game yet, will launch in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The developers outlined some major features coming to Diablo IV including cross-play and cross-progression, couch co-op, social events, and tons of endgame content that will keep players busy for many years.

In this article we'll outline a few of the things announced during the showcase and highlight what Blizzard developers said about Diablo IV. One thing remains clear: This is going to be a massively replayable game.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Dungeons - Diablo IV features 150 dungeons, which are basically little zones full of monsters. Each dungeon is procedurally generated and is different/randomized each time.

Nightmare Dungeons - More difficult dungeons with harder enemies, implies Hell and Inferno dungeons are coming too

Strongholds - Gamers will find enemy territories that can be conquered and reclaimed, Far Cry style. These areas can turn into smaller towns or dungeons.

World bosses - Huge, hulking monstrosities roam Sanctuary that require multiple players to beat--one of them is a treasure beast--and think of these like Uber events from D2

Non-linear gaming - The world can be explored however you'd like, there's no set path

Full cross-play with all platforms - Diablo IV has cross-play and cross-progression between consoles and PC, so you can jump back and forth between platforms and play with others

Couch co-op - 2-player couch co-op returns for consoles

PVP confirmed - PVP will come back in specific areas on the map in zones of Hatred

Paragon system - There's an endgame paragon board that will keep you playing long, long after you beat the game