All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

God of War Ragnarok: no 2023 delay, targeting November 2022 launch

Sony Santa Monica is targeting a November 2022 release date for God of War Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5, may not be delayed into 2023.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 10:15 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

God of War Ragnarok may not be delayed into 2023, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

God of War Ragnarok: no 2023 delay, targeting November 2022 launch 1 | TweakTown.com

Sony Santa Monica plans to release God of War Ragnarok in November 2022 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Multiple sources have told Bloomberg about Sony's plans, and also say that Ragnarok was originally set for a September launch but moved to November. Naughty Dog's new The Last of Us PS5 remake will release in September instead.

The studio is expected to make a formal release date announcement sometime later this month, indicating that Sony is planning a special State of Play stream timed for the E3 summer season. The sequel was originally announced in 2020 and has been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 disruptions. If it launches in 2022, Ragnarok will be a tentpole title to help complement Sony's massive 18 million PlayStation 5 shipment spree planned for the year.

Buy at Amazon

God of War - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.51
$5.47$5.78$5.76
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2022 at 10:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.