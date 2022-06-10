God of War Ragnarok: no 2023 delay, targeting November 2022 launch

Sony Santa Monica is targeting a November 2022 release date for God of War Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5, may not be delayed into 2023.

God of War Ragnarok may not be delayed into 2023, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Sony Santa Monica plans to release God of War Ragnarok in November 2022 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Multiple sources have told Bloomberg about Sony's plans, and also say that Ragnarok was originally set for a September launch but moved to November. Naughty Dog's new The Last of Us PS5 remake will release in September instead.

The studio is expected to make a formal release date announcement sometime later this month, indicating that Sony is planning a special State of Play stream timed for the E3 summer season. The sequel was originally announced in 2020 and has been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 disruptions. If it launches in 2022, Ragnarok will be a tentpole title to help complement Sony's massive 18 million PlayStation 5 shipment spree planned for the year.