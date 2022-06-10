Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z team up to help those struggling financially

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and music legend Jay-Z have announced they will be teaming up to help those struggling financially.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and legendary rapper and artist Jay-Z have announced the creation of "The Bitcoin Academy".

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Jack Dorsey have teamed up to fund The Bitcoin Academy that will give financial education to residents of Marcy House located in Brooklyn, New York. For those that don't know, Marcy House or Marcy Projects is a public housing complex that holds approximately 4,286 residents. The Bitcoin Academy is an educational program that is designed to help individuals develop financial independence, literacy skills, self-confidence, long-term thinking strategies, and more.

Notably, Jay-Z grew up in the area, which explains his involvement and intentions to give back and better the community he was once a part of. Furthermore, all of the courses are completely free to all Marcy residents, and according to Dorsey, residents will also be receiving "devices and data plans for all who need it". Classes begin on June 22 and will go until September 7, with the lessons being available in person and online. Lastly, enrollees who participate in two classes a week will receive dinner.

To read more about The Bitcoin Academy check out the website here.