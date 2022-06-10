All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z team up to help those struggling financially

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and music legend Jay-Z have announced they will be teaming up to help those struggling financially.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 3:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and legendary rapper and artist Jay-Z have announced the creation of "The Bitcoin Academy".

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Jack Dorsey have teamed up to fund The Bitcoin Academy that will give financial education to residents of Marcy House located in Brooklyn, New York. For those that don't know, Marcy House or Marcy Projects is a public housing complex that holds approximately 4,286 residents. The Bitcoin Academy is an educational program that is designed to help individuals develop financial independence, literacy skills, self-confidence, long-term thinking strategies, and more.

Notably, Jay-Z grew up in the area, which explains his involvement and intentions to give back and better the community he was once a part of. Furthermore, all of the courses are completely free to all Marcy residents, and according to Dorsey, residents will also be receiving "devices and data plans for all who need it". Classes begin on June 22 and will go until September 7, with the lessons being available in person and online. Lastly, enrollees who participate in two classes a week will receive dinner.

To read more about The Bitcoin Academy check out the website here.

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z team up to help those struggling financially 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Blueprint

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $54.35
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2022 at 2:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bitcoinmagazine.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.